Why a century-old tile game is suddenly drawing younger players

By Mia Venkat,
Sarah McCammon
Published January 24, 2026 at 2:36 PM PST

A surge of interest in mahjong is building new, in-person community in Washington D.C. as players look for joy, connection, and time off their phones.

Mia Venkat
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.