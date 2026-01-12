Economics IE: January 12
For 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Madison Aument. This is Economics IE. Here’s a round up of the latest economics news in the region.
- If you’ve been feeling the squeeze on your wallet, you’re not alone. A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published late last month found that inflation is up in the Inland Empire.
- While inflation is up in the Inland Empire, gas prices are thankfully trending downward.
- Meanwhile, The state budget Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration released on Friday [[1/9]] is projecting a deficit around 3-billion dollars. That’s a much rosier forecast than the nearly 18-billion dollar shortfall legislative analysts had predicted earlier. But this latest projection is banking on California’s current A-I boom continuing.