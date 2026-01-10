© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The legacy of Thomas Paine's 'Common Sense' on its 250th anniversary

By Avery Keatley,
Sarah McCammonSarah Robbins
Published January 10, 2026 at 2:01 PM PST

250 years after Thomas Paine published 'Common Sense', what can we learn from the revolutionary work today?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Sarah Robbins