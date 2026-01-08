© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid means for your diet

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 8, 2026 at 8:54 AM PST

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced new dietary guidelines for Americans, including a new food pyramid with red meat, cheese, vegetables and fruits at the top.

We hear more from Jerry Mande, nutritionist and professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a former senior advisor at the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News