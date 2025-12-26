© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look at this week's Kwanzaa celebrations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 26, 2025 at 8:59 AM PST

Friday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African American culture culminating in a communal feast called Karamu on Dec. 31.

Chimbuko Tembo, the associate director of the African American Cultural Center in Los Angeles, joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what the celebration will entail, specifically this year, and how Kwanzaa has evolved this century.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom