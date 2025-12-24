© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Delayed report shows U.S. economy grew between July and September

By Alina Selyukh,
Steve Inskeep
Published December 24, 2025 at 1:51 AM PST

A much-delayed report shows the U.S. economy grew a robust 4.3% between July and September, fueled by consumer spending.

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
