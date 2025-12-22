© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jim Beam pausing main Kentucky distillery for 2026

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 22, 2025 at 8:56 AM PST
Jim Beam bottles are displayed at Rossi's Deli in San Francisco, July 9, 2018. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Jeff Chiu/AP
Jim Beam bottles are displayed at Rossi's Deli in San Francisco, July 9, 2018. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The Kentucky bourbon brand Jim Beam will pause operations at its main distillery in January 2026, with no clarity on whether it will be a long or short term move.

In a statement The company said in a statement it would close its distillery in Clermont until it took the “opportunity to invest in site enhancements.” Industry experts are pointing to the White House tariff wars as a cause.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong turns to Susan Reigler, a bourbon historian and contributing writer for American Whiskey Magazine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom