Trump brings his economic message to battleground state North Carolina

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 9:14 AM PST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan discuss the latest in politics with Bloomberg’s Mario Parker and Axios’ Margaret Talev, including whether President Trump’s economic message is connecting in battleground states such as North Carolina, and Friday’s deadline for the Department of Justice to release all of its files about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, once a friend of Trump’s.

Here & Now Newsroom