© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author talks about inspiration behind beloved crayons series

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 9:10 AM PST

Children’s book author Drew Daywalt has found success writing about how crayons feel. He’s well known for his title “The Day the Crayons Quit,” and his latest is called “Goodnight Crayons.”

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Daywalt about how these books came to life. And he also shares some recommendations if you’re looking for holiday shopping ideas for the kids in your life.

Drew Daywalt’s children’s book recommendations

Book excerpt: ‘No Sam! And the Meow of Deception’

By Drew Daywalt

The cover "No Sam! And the Meow of Deception." (Courtesy of Storytide/HarperCollins Children’s Books)
/
The cover "No Sam! And the Meow of Deception." (Courtesy of Storytide/HarperCollins Children’s Books)

From “No Sam! and the Meow of Deception” by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Mike Lowery. Text copyright © 2025 by Drew Daywalt. Illustrations copyright © by Mike Lowery. Used with permission of Storytide/HarperCollins Children’s Books.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom