© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tyson Foods to shut down major beef processing plant in Nebraska

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 25, 2025 at 9:04 AM PST

Tyson Foods announced plans to shut down a plant in Lexington, Nebraska, that employs 3,200 workers. Tyson says it also plans to cut one of two shifts at a plant in Amarillo, Texas.

The two moves will significantly reduce beef processing capacity nationwide, at a time when the United States faces high beef prices and its lowest cattle inventory in decades.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ernie Goss, economist at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom