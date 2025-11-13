© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

George Orwell documentary explores writer's life and ideas

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 13, 2025 at 9:11 AM PST
A portrait of George Orwell and a £2 coin. (The Royal Mint/PinPep via AP)
The Royal Mint/PinPep via AP
A portrait of George Orwell and a £2 coin. (The Royal Mint/PinPep via AP)

In the new documentary “Orwell: 2 + 2 = 5,” filmmaker Raoul Peck explores the writer George Orwell’s life and how his experiences informed his ideas and his writing.

The film intersperses clips from other films, including adaptations of Orwell’s novel “1984,” with news and found footage of leaders, wars, and oppression that echo Orwell’s warnings in “1984” and his other writing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Raoul Peck, who produced and directed the film.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom