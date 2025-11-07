© 2025 91.9 KVCR

What's behind White House visit of Syria's president?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:54 AM PST

Syria’s president is coming to the White House on Monday, Nov. 10. It would be the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House, according to Axios.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with freelance reporter Liz Sly about how Syria is doing since the fall of the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, and why the Trump administration is inviting the new President for a visit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom