In landmark week, federal judges rebuke Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Chicago

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:48 AM PST

Federal judges in Chicago have ruled against the Trump administration’s actions in the region this week. On Thursday, a judge issued an injunction restricting the use of force by federal immigration agents. On Wednesday, another judge ordered that Immigration and Customs Enforcement improve conditions at a detention facility.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Dave McKinney, WBEZ government and politics editor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom