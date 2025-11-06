© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Your credit history could be costing you more to drive

By Robert Benincasa
Published November 6, 2025 at 1:46 AM PST

Your credit history can play a big part in how much you pay for car insurance. NPR analyzed more than half a million insurance premium estimates from around the country. The difference between a good driver with poor credit and one with excellent credit can be thousands of dollars a year in premiums. The insurance industry says this is fair, even though the practice affects low-income Americans and people of color more. Consumer advocates and some regulators aren't so sure. The digital story on npr.org will include a searchable, ZIP Code-level database of annual premium estimates by credit tier, and by insurance company.

Robert Benincasa
Robert Benincasa is a computer-assisted reporting producer in NPR's Investigations Unit.
