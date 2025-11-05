© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The author of 'We Were Liars' on her passionate readers' 'big reactions' to her work

By Juana Summers,
Matt OzugMegan LimAva Berger
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:43 PM PST

We speak to E. Lockhart, author of the best-selling novel We Were Liars, about her new book, We Fell Apart.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National Stories
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ava Berger
More News