Supreme Court justices consider executive power in tariffs case

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 5, 2025 at 8:57 AM PST

As the Supreme Court considers cases about President Trump’s tariffs, it will weigh the power of the executive branch to act without Congressional approval.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kate Shaw about a legal theory that the court has used to think about this issue in recent years. Shaw is a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a host of the Supreme Court podcast “Strict Scrutiny.”

