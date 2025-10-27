© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How '16 and Pregnant' contributed to dropping teenage birth rates

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 27, 2025 at 9:05 AM PDT
A pregnant patient is examined Aug. 31, 2023, in Summertown, Tennessee. (George Walker IV/AP)
George Walker IV/AP
A pregnant patient is examined Aug. 31, 2023, in Summertown, Tennessee. (George Walker IV/AP)

Economists Melissa Kearney and Phillip Levine studied why teenage birth rates dropped in America. They found that MTV’s reality show “16 and Pregnant,” on the air from 2009 to 2014, led to more searches and tweets regarding birth control and abortion, and ultimately led to a 5.7% reduction in teen births in the 18 months following its introduction.

Kearney and Lewis join Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

