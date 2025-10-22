© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Study finds peanut allergies fell after parents were advised to give peanut products to infants

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 22, 2025 at 8:58 AM PDT

A new study in the Journal of Pediatrics finds that after doctors began advising parents to introduce peanut products to young infants, rates of peanut allergies fell significantly.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Ruchi Gupta, a professor of pediatrics and medicine at Northwestern University. She’s an expert in children’s allergies.

