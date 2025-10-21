© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published October 21, 2025 at 1:53 AM PDT

Analysts say the longer the shutdown drags on, the costlier it could become, tensions between the U.S. and Colombia continue to rise, authorities continue their investigation into the Louvre heist.

