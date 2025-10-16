Trump talks with Putin ahead of hosting Zelenskyy at the White House

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.