Trump threatens China with new tariffs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 10, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT

President Trump is threatening China for introducing new restrictions on exports of rare earths and related technology. Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that he may cancel his planned meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping later this month. Trump is also threatening to impose more tariffs.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bloomberg’s Mike Regan about the latest dispute between the U.S. and China.

