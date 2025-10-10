© 2025 91.9 KVCR

María Corina Machado of Venezuela awarded Nobel Peace Prize

By Eleanor Beardsley,
Leila Fadel
Published October 10, 2025 at 2:00 AM PDT

Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for her work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
