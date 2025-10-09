© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How Trump's National Guard deployment is playing out in court

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 9, 2025 at 9:29 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with University of Pennsylvania professor of law and philosophy Claire Finkelstein about what is happening in two separate courtrooms in two different states on Thursday concerning the administration’s insistence on deploying National Guard troops in American cities.

Plus, a deeper dive into the Insurrection Act and what challenges the White House may face if the administration invokes it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom