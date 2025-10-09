© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Democrats force vote to limit Trump war powers

WBUR
Published October 9, 2025 at 9:10 AM PDT

We’ve been reporting on the questions surrounding President Trump’s use of military strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.

On Wednesday night, Democratic lawmakers forced a vote in the Republican-led Senate on a war powers resolution to stop it. The effort fell short, but those senators say the vote showed evidence of new bipartisan support that could grow.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales reports.

