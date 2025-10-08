Chemists win Nobel Prize for 'new form of molecular architecture'
This year’s Nobel Prize-winning chemists designed porous materials that can pull water from the desert air, capture carbon dioxide from factories, and scoop pollution out of water.
They’re called metal-organic frameworks, and the Prize committee called them “a new form of molecular architecture.” The Nobel laureates are Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi.
Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Dorothy Phillips, President of the American Chemical Society.
