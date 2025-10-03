© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Exploring the more obscure sciences with 'Ologies' host Alie Ward

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 3, 2025 at 8:49 AM PDT

Ever wonder what an anthropodermic biocodicologist does? The answer may surprise you: it’s a scientist who studies books that have been bound with leather made from human skin.

Alie Ward delves into that obscure science and more on her award-winning science podcast, Ologies.

She joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the many different “ologies” that exist and explains why otters aren’t as innocent as people may think they are.

