© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. federal government shuts down

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 1, 2025 at 8:16 AM PDT
A closed sign stands in front of the National Archives on the first day of a government shutdown, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
/
A closed sign stands in front of the National Archives on the first day of a government shutdown, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

For the first time in six years, much of the federal government shut down on Wednesday morning.

While essential government services like social security checks and Veterans Affairs benefits will continue, many federal offices and services are closed. President Trump says it may present an opportunity to lay off federal workers and cut programs.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom