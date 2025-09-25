© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Researcher talks about Trump's claims about acetaminophen and autism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 25, 2025 at 8:45 AM PDT

Scientific and medical groups say there’s no credible evidence that acetaminophen causes autism. But President Trump told pregnant people this week to avoid taking the pain reliever because of claims that taking it heightens the risk of autism in children.

Walter Zahorodny, director of the New Jersey autism study and professor of psychology at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, joins us.

