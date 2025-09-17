© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Data centers are straining Earth's resources. Could moving them to space be a solution?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 17, 2025 at 8:48 AM PDT

The explosive growth of cloud-computing data centers is straining electric grids, driving emissions and guzzling water. Over half of the energy powering these facilities comes from fossil fuels, threatening to reverse progress toward addressing the climate crisis. One possible solution being floated is moving data centers to space and using the sun to power them.

Sophie Hurwitz, climate solutions fellow for Grist, talks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about whether this is a real solution or just a billionaire’s dream.

