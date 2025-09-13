Trying to get a COVID vaccine right now? Here's what to know

If you want a COVID shot, it can be frustrating to try to get one right now.

That's because the Food and Drug Administration has narrowed its approval for this year's shots to only certain groups: those 65 and older, and people at high risk for developing severe illness from the virus. It's a major departure from policy in past years, when the vaccines had been approved for anyone 6 months and older.

Trump administration health officials argue that most otherwise healthy, younger people have so much immunity that they don't necessarily need annual boosters anymore. But many doctors' groups say it's a good idea to get one to avoid serious illness or spreading it to others who may be high-risk.

So the change means you may have to work harder to get a shot. In the past, you could just walk into a pharmacy and ask for one. But now, you might get turned away if you don't meet those criteria.

Here's what to know about getting a shot right now.

Q. If the pharmacist says I'm not eligible, do I have any options?

A: Yes. If you have one of the risk factors you may be able to "self-attest" that you're eligible. That means simply telling the pharmacist that you have a risk factor or indicating your risk factor when scheduling a shot. Often no documentation is required.

At the moment, some pharmacies may say you need to get a doctor to issue you a prescription for a shot. That requirement may go away in some states after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues specific recommendations for who should get vaccinated. The CDC advisory committee that makes those recommendations is scheduled to meet Sept. 18-19.

Q. How do I know if I am at risk -- what conditions might make me eligible?

A: The CDC lists risk factors for the public here and for health care providers here. They include people who are 65 and older, people from a racial or ethnic minority and people who have disabilities. There's also a broad list of conditions, including:

Asthma

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung disease

Chronic liver disease

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes (both types)

Disabilities

Heart conditions

HIV

Mental health conditions – including depression

Neurologic conditions (Dementia and Parkinson's disease)

Obesity

Physical inactivity

Primary immunodeficiencies

Smoking (even if you quit)

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplantation

Tuberculosis

Use of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive medications

The FDA estimates between 100 million and 200 million Americans would qualify.

Q. What if I'm pregnant?

A: Pregnancy is also named as a risk factor, even though the CDC agency dropped the recommendation that pregnant women routinely get vaccinated. The discrepancy is causing some confusion about whether pharmacists can administer the shots and insurers will pay for vaccination. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists does recommend the shot during pregnancy.

Q. What about children — can they get it?

A: Yes, the COVID vaccine has been approved for children — but this year it's only for those with risk factors for serious complications. And for the first time, only one vaccine, Moderna's, has been approved for children as young as six months old. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for children 5 and older. Novavax's vaccine has been approved for children as young as age 12.

Parents may need to get a prescription if they want to vaccinate otherwise healthy children. And no vaccine has been approved for younger children, such as newborn babies, even though very young children are among those most vulnerable to getting seriously ill from COVID. That's one reason why doctors recommend pregnant women get vaccinated — to pass protective antibodies to babies in the womb.

Q. Some pharmacies don't seem to have them — where can I find the shots?

A: This year's vaccines have started to become available at many pharmacies, doctor's offices, clinics and hospitals, but some locations may not have received their orders yet but should soon. The vaccine manufacturers say they are producing plenty of vaccine, so supply shouldn't be an issue even with the narrower FDA approvals.

But some doctors that stocked the vaccine in the past may pass this time if they don't think there will be enough demand. That means you may need to go to a pharmacy to get a shot.

Pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens have websites where people can find a vaccine and schedule appointments. Pfizer and Moderna both opened vaccine-finder websites.

Q. Even if I can find a pharmacy that has the shots, will my insurance cover it?

A: That's unclear. Insurance companies are only required to pay for the shots if they have been recommended by the CDC. That won't happen until next week at the earliest. But some insurance companies say they are covering the shots anyway, so it's worth asking if your plan covers it.

About half of the children in the U.S. are eligible for free vaccines through the federal government's Vaccines for Children Program but the COVID shots won't be included in that until after the CDC recommendations go into effect, and even then, it may depend on the child's health conditions.

For those who have to pay out of pocket, the shots cost between $150 and $200.

Q. The CDC's advisory committee is meeting soon about the COVID shots — will that make it easier or harder to get a shot?

A: The vaccine advisory group is scheduled to meet Sept. 18-19 and is expected to issue specific recommendations for who should receive the shots, which then need to be accepted by the CDC director. The recommendations have several important effects, including allowing pharmacists in more states to administer the vaccines and making them available for free through the federal Vaccines for Children Program. So the shots could become more easily available after the recommendations — or less so — depending on what the committee recommends and what the CDC director accepts.

