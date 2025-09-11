Inside the lab trying to identify 9/11 victims

Thursday marks 24 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers seized four planes flying in the eastern U.S.

One hit the Pentagon just outside of Washington D.C. Another went down in a Pennsylvania field. And two flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

In New York City, officials are still working to identify the remains of people killed. Last month, three more victims were identified.

NPR’s Joe Hernandez reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR