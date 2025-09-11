© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside the lab trying to identify 9/11 victims

WBUR
Published September 11, 2025 at 8:49 AM PDT

Thursday marks 24 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers seized four planes flying in the eastern U.S.

One hit the Pentagon just outside of Washington D.C. Another went down in a Pennsylvania field. And two flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

In New York City, officials are still working to identify the remains of people killed. Last month, three more victims were identified.

NPR’s Joe Hernandez reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
More News