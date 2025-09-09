© 2025 91.9 KVCR

'Peacemaker': U Thant's grandson tells his grandfather's story in new book

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 8:50 AM PDT
Burmese diplomat and Secretary-General of the United Nations U Thant in his office, U.S., Nov. 19 1968. (Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images)
/
Burmese diplomat and Secretary-General of the United Nations U Thant in his office, U.S., Nov. 19 1968. (Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images)

In the early 1960s, U Thant, a practicing Buddhist from a remote town in Burma, became the first non-Western secretary-general of the United Nations. He was immediately faced with unfolding crises in Congo, Yemen, Cyprus, India, Pakistan and Cuba.

We talk with Thant’s grandson, historian Thant Myint-U, about how his grandfather’s diplomacy de-escalated conflicts, gave voice to the newly decolonized, and safeguarded the environment. His new book, “Peacemaker: U Thant and the Forgotten Quest for a Just World,” describes his grandfather’s journey to becoming the Cold War era’s preeminent ambassador of peace.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom