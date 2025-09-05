© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Director Bing Liu on his new movie 'Preparation for the Next Life'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 5, 2025 at 8:59 AM PDT

The film “Preparation for the Next Life” follows the story of Aishe, an immigrant without legal status in New York. Aishe is from a Muslim Turkic minority ethnic group in China, the Uyghur people, and meets Skinner, a white American soldier. The movie charts the story of their relationship and the challenges they both face in their day-to-day lives.

The movie’s director, Bing Liu, joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom