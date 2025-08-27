© 2025 91.9 KVCR

A tale of two Washington, D.C.s: How economic class factors into residents' experiences?

WBUR
Published August 27, 2025 at 8:49 AM PDT

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Aug. 27, 2025, as planned. 

How do the experiences of Washington, D.C. residents in more affluent neighborhoods — old hippies, according to Stephen Miller — differ from those in areas that struggle with poverty and crime? Are liberal, upper-income residents honest about the problems of crime in Washington, D.C.? Do Black residents in Wards 7 and 8 feel they are being used?

NPR’s Frank Langfitt reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

