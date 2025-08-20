© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How some of the tiniest ocean organisms could lend a solution to climate change

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 20, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT
A 2015 NASA satellite photo shows a large bloom of phytoplankton off the New York, top, and New Jersey, left, coast. (NASA via AP)
A 2015 NASA satellite photo shows a large bloom of phytoplankton off the New York, top, and New Jersey, left, coast. (NASA via AP)

Phytoplankton are tiny ocean organisms that naturally sequester carbon, like plants on land. That’s made them an intriguing target as a climate solution.

Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon speaks to Matt Simon, senior staff writer at Grist, about how researchers are tapping into the potential of the microscopic organisms in a unique way to address climate change.

Here & Now Newsroom