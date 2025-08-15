© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How ketamine therapy works

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 15, 2025 at 9:05 AM PDT
A doctor holds a blister pack of Ketamine lozenges at the psychedelic therapy clinic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 28, 2020. (Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images)
/
A doctor holds a blister pack of Ketamine lozenges at the psychedelic therapy clinic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 28, 2020. (Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s an unexpected mental health treatment that’s been popping up everywhere — from Hollywood to suburban Salt Lake: ketamine therapy.

Ketamine is a hallucinogenic drug — sometimes known on the streets as Special K. But in recent years, it’s become a legit therapeutic option for hard-to-treat depression.

Host Peter O’Dowd is joined by Dr. Paul Carlson, an associate professor and the training director of the general psychiatry resident program with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News