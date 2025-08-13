© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What it was like for one NPR newscaster to go on an AI date

By Windsor Johnston
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:58 AM PDT

Despite dating apps and social media advice, romantic connections can be hard to make. Enter artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Windsor Johnston
Windsor Johnston has been a newscast anchor and reporter for NPR since 2011. As a newscaster, she writes, produces, and delivers hourly national newscasts. Occasionally, she also reports breaking news stories for NPR's Newsdesk.
See stories by Windsor Johnston
More News