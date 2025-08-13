© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump criticizes cashless bail. What is it and, what's the debate about it?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 13, 2025 at 9:03 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with University of Houston law professor Sandra Guerra Thompson about what cashless bail is and what impact it has had on crime and pre-trial detention rates.

On Monday, President Trump criticized Democrats who support cashless bail as being too soft on crime. In jurisdictions with cashless bail, people are jailed only if they’re considered a flight risk or a danger to their community; they are not detained solely because they can’t pay bail.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom