© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrating Katharine Lee Bates, author of 'America the Beautiful,' on her birthday

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 12, 2025 at 9:08 AM PDT
A U.S. flag flies outside on July 19, 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
/
A U.S. flag flies outside on July 19, 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

We mark the birthday of Katharine Lee Bates, the author of the poem, “America the Beautiful.” She was a writer, teacher, anti-war activist and campaigner for women, immigrants, African Americans and the poor.

A new documentary — called “From Sea to Shining Sea: Katharine Lee Bates and the Story of America the Beautiful” — explores Bates’ life and legacy.

Filmmaker John de Graaf talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom