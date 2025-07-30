Celebrate World Photography Day by showing NPR the coolest shot you've ever captured

For decades, World Photography Day has celebrated how a picture can often convey more than words ever could. First observed on Aug 19, 1991, the day commemorates the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed in 1837. Since then, photography has evolved into a powerful tool for storytelling. To celebrate the significance of the day, NPR invites you to share the story behind your favorite photo you have ever taken.

Your story could be featured in the Up First newsletter on Aug. 17. Use the form below and tell us about your favorite photo. You can also upload the photo or send a voice memo. Photos should be taken by you and unedited.

Please submit responses by Aug. 6.

