Former detective Brett Hankison sentenced to 33 months in prison for Breonna Taylor shooting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2025 at 8:48 AM PDT

Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison with three years’ probation for violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a mishandled police raid in 2020. Her killing fueled racial justice protests around the world.

Louisville Public Media’s Roberto Roldan joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom