© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering character actor Kenneth Colley, who died at 87

By Christopher Intagliata,
Matt OzugHosts
Published July 21, 2025 at 1:35 PM PDT

We remember Kenneth Colley, the British character actor who died late last month. Colley was best known as Admiral Piett in the Star Wars movies.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]