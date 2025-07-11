© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Federal appeals court blocks 'click to cancel' rule

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 11, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT

A federal court unsubscribed from the Federal Trade Commission’s ‘click to cancel’ rule that would have made it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions. Just days before it was supposed to go into effect, the rule was struck down by an appeals court in St. Louis.

Economics researcher Neale Mahoney speaks with Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid about the economic outcomes of this decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom