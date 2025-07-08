© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How to take a softer approach to combatting misinformation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 8, 2025 at 8:58 AM PDT

Talking with a friend or family member who shares factually inaccurate information doesn’t have to be contentious. Social psychologists say one approach is to share a truth that doesn’t contradict another person’s false belief.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid learns about the benefits of “bypassing” misinformation and how to do it with Javier Granados Samayoa, a social psychologist and incoming assistant professor at Texas Christian University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

