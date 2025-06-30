© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a no-buy month can help get your finances in order

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2025 at 8:47 AM PDT
Several VISA and Mastercard credit cards are shown. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
/
Several VISA and Mastercard credit cards are shown. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

One way to help get your finances in order, or to begin saving money, is to have a no-buy period: a time when you stop spending on anything but necessities.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist at The Washington Post, about how to use a no-buy month to reset your financial goals and your relationship to spending so that you can reach those goals.

Singletary recommends curbing consumerism and being more mindful of how much you spend on things you don’t actually need.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom