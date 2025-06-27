© 2025 91.9 KVCR

This week in politics: Supreme Court, push for Big Beautiful Bill and Iran intelligence dispute

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 27, 2025 at 8:54 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s hosts Peter O’Dowd and Asma Khalid bring Semafor’s Shelby Talcott and Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss the political fallout from last Saturday’s U.S. missile strikes on Iran, the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday on birthright citizenship, and whether Republicans in Congress will deliver the Big Beautiful Bill to President Trump’s desk by July 4.

