Minnesota lawmakers seek to move forward, cope with grief over Rep. Hortman's killing

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 20, 2025 at 8:44 AM PDT

It’s been an emotional week for lawmakers in Minnesota as they process the shooting death of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Clay Masters, a senior politics reporter at Minnesota Public Radio, joins Here & Now’s Asma Khalid to share highlights from his interview with Republican Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth about what’s ahead for the legislature.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom