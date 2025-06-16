Sen. Klobuchar urges peers to mitigate 'inflamed' rhetoric after Minnesota shootings

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is calling for fellow lawmakers and the general public to tone down incendiary rhetoric, while hailing a slain Democratic state lawmaker as "one of the most consequential speakers in Minnesota history."

"This is an ongoing threat to elected officials overall," Klobuchar told Morning Edition. "We in Washington, throughout our country, people who are engaging in this rhetoric that has inflamed an already difficult time in our country have to look in the mirror."

The man wanted in the attack, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, is in custody after a statewide manhunt that involved hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement after the shooting deaths of Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. Officials say the couple were shot and killed early Saturday in their home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park by a man impersonating a police officer. Another Democratic state lawmaker, Sen. John Hoffman, and his wife were shot and wounded.

NPR's Michel Martin spoke with Klobuchar about Hortman and the impact of her killing.

The following excerpt has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

Michel Martin: Good morning, senator. We are so very sorry for your loss.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Well, thank you, Michel. And our state mourns this incredible woman. She was such a strong speaker. Even some of the Republican legislators have called her one of the most consequential speakers in Minnesota history. Mostly she was just a delightful person. I got to know her. We were both moms in politics and campaigning door to door with little kids. And I just saw her grow and come into this incredible power that she had and that she used so well for the good of our state and the country.

Martin: Thanks so much for sharing those memories. Investigators are calling this a targeted killing. They say the suspect had a hit list or several. What are you hearing about the motive? And do you think that there's an ongoing threat to you and other officials in Minnesota?

Klobuchar: This is an ongoing threat to elected officials overall, not this particular man. One of the things that came out yesterday is there actually were multiple lists. It wasn't just one list. We learned from federal law enforcement, for instance, that I was on another list with lawmakers whose names haven't been made public. I know NPR has not been calling this a manifesto, probably for a good reason. It was a collection of documents which contained multiple lists and other things about issues. We also know abortion providers like Planned Parenthood were on the list. So the ongoing threat is, first of all, they've got to finish their investigation, get the charges done, do everything right so this man never gets out again. Secondly, we in Washington, throughout our country, people who are engaging in this rhetoric that has inflamed an already difficult time in our country have to look at the mirror, people who are posting things on social media that people actually start believing and then acting out on it. So, my hope is in Melissa's memory, and her incredible work, that people are going to reassess how they act in politics and how they treat each other.

Martin: Do you see any evidence of that? I mean, even among some of your colleagues who have been making certain claims about the person's motives, for which there's no evidence. Do you see any evidence of that, that people are willing to reconsider the way they conduct their public speech and the way they conduct themselves in public life?

Klobuchar: Well, when I get back, I'm going to talk to those colleagues. I can tell you that much. But in Minnesota, we did a joint statement — every member of our delegation, from the most conservative to the liberal — that said, 'We speak with one voice and condemn this politically motivated violence.' There's been an increase from 2016 of 1,700 threats against members to last year, Michel, over 9,000 threats against members. And we're seeing the same thing in the judiciary.

Martin: You also lived through the January 6th attack on the Capitol, and you've been in public life for decades. And, forgive me for asking, but it does make me wonder whether this causes you to rethink your desire to stay in this?

Klobuchar: Not one bit. I just believe when I talk to people during these last few days in my state, in Melissa's memory, I hope that it doesn't cause people not to run, because we need people in office like her. We need people who are willing to get things done, willing to take tough votes and make decisions that are best for this country and willing to actually bring down the rhetoric. Yes, we need more security and that's got to be a priority, but a lot of this is making sure that people who cherish our democracy actually stand up for our democracy and run for office.

Olivia Hampton edited the digital version of this story.

