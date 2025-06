/ Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during an address on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Office of California Governor via AP)

As Gov. Gavin Newsom clashes publicly with President Trump over his deployment of the National Guard, we dive into the political implications for Newsom and California with Jeremy B. White, senior politics reporter with Politico. He covers the intersection of politics and policy in California.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

