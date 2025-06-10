© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Apple helped China become a world leader in electronics manufacturing

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 10, 2025 at 8:46 AM PDT
In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, a man leaves an Apple store in Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)
/
In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, a man leaves an Apple store in Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)

In order to make its sophisticated products cheaply, Apple sent engineers to China to train workers and paid for expensive specialized equipment at factories there. This helped push China to become the world’s leader in high-tech electronics manufacturing and helped Apple create the iPhone, one of the most iconic products of the 21st century.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Patrick McGee, who tells this story in his new book “Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company,” and looks at how China and Apple have become entwined.

The cover of "Apple in China" by Patrick McGee. (Courtesy of Scribner)
/
The cover of "Apple in China" by Patrick McGee. (Courtesy of Scribner)

By Patrick McGee

Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News